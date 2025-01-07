MLB Insider Hints $450 Million Star 'Would Love' To Join Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for ways to add some offense to the organization this offseason.
Boston needs to add some right-handed pop to the lineup and Alex Bregman has been the most talked-about option on the free-agent market right now. It's not hard to see why as he is arguably the best free agent available.
While this is the case, could there be another slugger with his eyes set on Boston who isn't technically available yet? The Toronto Blue Jays have bee trying to give Vladimir Guerrero Jr. an extension, but things haven't worked out yet.
If the two sides don't come to terms on a deal, he will be a free agent next offseason. Guerrero is just 25 years old and would be the perfect addition to Boston for years to come and it sounds like he may think so too. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported that Guerrero "would love" to be with the Red Sox if he doesn't sign an extension in Toronto.
"This is the final year before Vladimir Guerrero and Bo Bichette leave town as free agents," Nightengale said. "Bichette is as good as gone, with no real interest in returning, friends say. Guerrero and the Blue Jays are at least $100 million apart, with Guerrero seeking at least $450 million.
"If Guerrero doesn’t receive an extension by spring training, he’ll test free agency, and likely will be wearing a Red Sox uniform in 2026. If Guerrero doesn’t return to the Blue Jays, he would love to be with the Red Sox, friends say, which may be why the Red Sox are hesitant in their pursuit of Bregman."
Landing Guerrero would be an absolute game-changer of a move. There's an argument to be made that a potential $450 million deal with Guerrero would be better than the $700-plus million deal it would've cost to get Juan Soto. There have been some rumblings about Guerrero throughout the offseason so far, but this is the first legitimate update about a potential deal. Keep an eye on him as Spring Training approaches.
