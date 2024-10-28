Red Sox Linked To $136 Million Braves Superstar As 'Best Fit' In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox should be counted on to go after starting pitching in free agency. But which pitcher will they end up landing?
The Red Sox need an ace. They need an innings eater who can also shut down tough opposing lineups in big games. Those pitchers don't grow on trees, so Boston also needs to be willing to spend top dollar this winter to get what they want.
The free-agent market certainly has aces this winter, but not in abundance. There will be lots of teams jockeying for a few pitchers' services, so Boston would be wise to identify who their top target is early on and make a strong push.
One early free agency preview took the extra step of defining that top target. Hannah Filippo of FanSided named Atlanta Braves homegrown superstar Max Fried as the number-one free-agent pitching fit for Boston this winter.
"Fried offers the Sox everything they need to take the next step. In his eight seasons with the Braves, he has a career 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 23.1 WAR. His best attribute is not surrendering home runs (just 0.8 per nine innings), which would be incredibly valuable at Fenway Park," Filippo said.
"Fried is an elite starter who is worth more than the $22.7 million per year that Spotrac evaluates him at. It would be a huge mistake for Boston to not aggressively pursue him, especially with his buddy Lucas Giolito expected to be back for the Sox in 2025."
Fried, 30, has compiled a 70-33 career record with a 3.07 ERA, in addition to stuffing his resume with nearly every imaginable accolade. He's a two-time All-Star, has twice finished in the top five of Cy Young voting, and, of course, he's a World Series champion.
The fact that Giolito, who missed the entire 2024 season with an elbow injury, was high school teammates with Fried certainly can't hurt. But at the same time, pitchers shouldn't make nine-figure contract decisions based on friendships.
If the Red Sox want Fried, they'll have to convince him Boston is the best place for him to win. It's a doable task, but it's going to require throwing a pile of money at him as well to sweeten the pot.
