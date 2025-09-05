Red Sox Linked To $182 Million Blue Jays All-Star By MLB Insider
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of season left to play, but there's also a ton of free agency storylines to dissect in the weeks to come.
Alex Bregman's opt-out is the most notable plot point. But the Red Sox lineup still could use another veteran bat in the middle of the order, regardless of whether Bregman stays or leaves.
One insider seems to think that to get that extra big bat, the Red Sox could be poised to swipe a two-time All-Star from their division rivals.
Will Red Sox sign Bo Bichette?
The Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette has played shortstop his entire career, but his subpar defensive metrics suggest a move to third may be in his future someday soon. What's not subpar in any form is his offense -- the 27-year-old has twice led the American League in hits and is batting .307 so far this season.
On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked the Red Sox to Bichette as one of the two-time All-Star's top potential free-agent destinations.
"The hit machine could also transition to 3B or 2B. Jays, Rangers, Red Sox, Tigers, Angels, Dodgers," Heyman wrote.
That's 20% of the teams in the league, so it's not as though Heyman is guaranteeing the Red Sox put in a big bid on Bichette. But it does beg the question: could Boston keep Bregman and slide Bichette into the lineup/payroll as well? Or is signing one necessitate giving up on the other?
Bichette is projected for an eight-year, $182 million contract by Spotrac. With as hot as he's been since early July, that total could keep inching upward by November, especially if he has a big postseason.
Whether or not the Red Sox act like a true big-market team in free agency this winter is sort of the elephant in the room at this point. If so, Bichette at second, Trevor Story at shortstop, and Bregman at third could be an extremely intimidating infield (though it leaves Boston with questions about the fits of Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell).
However, if Bichette comes at the cost of Bregman, it's unlikely the fan base will be fully placated.
