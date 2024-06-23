Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Linked To Angels Ace In Potential Major Trade Deadline Deal

Boston could use another horse in the rotation

Scott Neville

Apr 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) throws in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
For much of the season the Boston Red Sox appeared to be heading toward another middling season that likely would have led to the club selling off impending free agents at the upcoming July 30 trade deadline.

However, after an impressive run to get out of the .500 hole they previously had been stuck in, the Red Sox have vaulted into the buying conversation.

If Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow plans on making a splash, he'd likely do so by bolstering the rotation with Garrett Whitlock out for the season.

It's been reported that the first time leader of baseball operations would prefer to balance out the staff with a southpaw, making Los Angeles Angels ace Tyler Anderson a perfect trade target. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand would agree, linking the Red Sox to the left-hander as well as the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals as "potential fits" with the rumor mill heating up.

"Anderson has rebounded from a down year with the Angels in 2023, posting a 2.48 ERA in his first 15 starts of '24," Feinsand wrote Saturday. "He’s signed for $13 million this season and next, but given the need for rotation help around the league, the Angels figure to have suitors if they opt to move the southpaw. Anderson has been excellent of late, pitching to a 2.00 ERA in 45 innings over his past seven starts."

On top of the veteran's aforementioned 2.48 ERA (169 ERA+), he's also recorded a 63-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .206 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP in 94 1/3 innings.

It's worth mentioning that his 89.1 mph fastball, reliance on balls put in play and high walk rate should be strongly considered but you cannot question his incredible results to open the campaign.

Would Breslow make the move to acquire Anderson? His preference of a lefty is notable and while the extra year of team control will drive up his price tag -- it also would mean that he would grab a potential frontline starter for 2025 with Nick Pivetta on an expiring contract.

Given the 34-year-old's age and lack of velocity, he won't cost Boston any of the big three prospects -- which should be the only truly off limits players in the farm system. If the price is right, Anderson could be the perfect addition to join pitching coach Andrew Bailey's staff.

