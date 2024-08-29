Red Sox Linked To Familiar Superstar In Possible Blockbuster Signing
Will the Boston Red Sox significantly improve the starting rotation this winter?
Boston will enter the offseason with the starting rotation being among the team's biggest roster holes for the second straight season. The Red Sox have some work to do and there will be plenty of options available in free agency who can help for the 2025 campaign and beyond.
The Red Sox were mentioned as the sixth-best landing spot for San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"The Red Sox signing Snell last winter made sense on paper, but they didn't want to get involved with anyone who was tied to draft pick compensation," Rymer said. "That won't be the case with Snell this time around, and Boston does need a No. 1. It's, therefore, too bad about their turn toward frugality."
Boston needs to add another top-of-the-rotation starter if it wants to be considered among the top contenders in baseball next year. The Red Sox aren't too far away from making some noise in the American League but adding this winter should be considered a necessity.
The Red Sox will hopefully get starter Lucas Giolito back on the mound in 2025 and adding another starter like Snell into the mix could help take Boston to another level. The Red Sox were linked to Snell on numerous occasions last winter but didn't make a move. Maybe, that won't be the case this upcoming winter.
