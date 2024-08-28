Red Sox Surprisingly Among Top Landing Spots For 'Coveted' Free Agent
Will the Boston Red Sox make a major splash this upcoming offseason?
Boston has struggled lately, but there still is a lot to like about this time. The Red Sox certainly are in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot and likely will be even better next year. Boston is loaded with exciting, young talent and could be really good in 2025 if it can have a strong offseason.
The Red Sox certainly should be in the market for some right-handed power in the middle of the lineup and because of this, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly mentioned Boston as a possible landing spot for Milwaukee Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames.
"At the forefront of what's been a special season in Milwaukee has been shortstop Willy Adames, but his time with the Brewers may be coming to an end," Kelly said. "With 23 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .787 OPS, he figures to be coveted in free agency this offseason. It's concerning that he has -12 defensive runs saved this year, but he had 17 DRS between 2022 and 2023...
"Will the Brewers make that type of investment? It's fair to be skeptical. Shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt, 20, is a ways away, but it's possible that if Adames leaves in free agency, Milwaukee could shift Joey Ortiz from third base to shortstop. It could pivot to short-term veteran at third base, knowing No. 7 prospect Brock Wilken could be a factor in 2025 as well. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Boston Red Sox are two teams that could make sense as suitors."
Boston could use some right-handed pop, but it would be surprising to see if make a large investment in the shortstop position. The Red Sox will hopefully have Trevor Story back on the field and Marcelo Mayer isn't too far away from the big leagues now after being called up to Triple-A. Adames is a great player, but it would be surprising if he was wearing a Red Sox jersey in 2025.
