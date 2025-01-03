Red Sox Linked To Padres Breakout Star As Alex Bregman Alternative
The Boston Red Sox need to add some more offense and luckily there are options out there in free agency who could help in a big way.
Boston has been linked to a few different players, with Alex Bregman being the most talked-about option recently. Bregman would be the best option for the Red Sox right now, but he also will be very expensive. It's going to be interesting to see if Boston is willing to shell out over $150 million for the star infielder or if it will look for a cheaper alternative.
MassLive.com's Sean McAdam made a list of potential right-handed options for Boston and one other player he mentioned was San Diego Padres breakout star Jurickson Profar.
"Profar is the rare major leaguer who enjoyed his best major league season at 31, last year, when he posted a slash line of .280/.380./.459," McAdam said. "He also established career highs in homers (24), RBI (85) and slugging. He was named to the All-Star Game for the first time and then captured his first Silver Slugger. But as Profar nears his 32nd birthday, it’s fair to ask whether that was an aberration. And whether his level of production from 2024 can be sustained.
"Profar is versatile enough to contribute in both the outfield and infield, having played every position except catcher. But after 11 years in the big leagues, he’s, at best, a fringy defender. Versatility isn’t nearly as valuable when you’re below-average at most spots in the field."
The 31-year-old is projected to land a two-year, $25 million deal after clubbing 24 home runs and driving in 85 runs. Should the Red Sox bring him in?
More MLB: Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $200 Million Star For Masataka Yoshida Package