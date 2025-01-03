Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $200 Million Star For Masataka Yoshida Package
The Boston Red Sox clearly want to add a right-handed thumper to the middle of the lineup.
Boston has been heavily connected to one former member of the Houston Astros in Alex Bregman. But, could the team land another former Astros star instead? There has been some chatter that the Minnesota Twins possibly could be open to a trade involving superstar shortstop Carlos Correa.
He appeared in just 86 games last year, although he still looked and had 3.7 wins above replacement. That's a surprising number in such a small sample size.
Correa has four years left on his six-year, $200 million deal before four vesting years. All of the vesting years are contingent on playing performance but there is a world in which he can be had for more than four years.
If Correa is available, he is someone who absolutely could help Boston out. FanSided's Cody Williams suggested Correa as a backup plan for Bregman and floated the idea of flipping Masataka Yoshida in a package to get him,
"Several weeks ago, Minnesota insider Darren Wolfson reported that he'd heard the Red Sox had expressed interest in infielder Carlos Correa," Williams said. "And it's not hard to see where that would come from. Like Bregman, the connection to Cora from their time together in Houston makes a lot of sense as to why Boston would want him, especially if he could move over to second base or put Trevor Story in that spot with Correa at. Moreover, the Twins are surely looking to get out from under that contract as they shed salary...
"What could be interesting for Correa is possibly unloading the Masataka Yoshida contract. While expensive, it's not as much so as the Correa contract and has fewer years for Minnesota to commit to. Meanwhile, the Twins would still get a good left-handed bat with less financial stress while the Red Sox would get a right-handed bat that could help defensively and who mashed last season."
If the Red Sox somehow could get a deal done like this, it would be phenomenal. It would cost a lot more than just Yoshida, but would give the Red Sox the right-handed superstar they have been desperately trying to get.
A deal like this may not be likely, but adding Correa may be even better than adding Bregman.
