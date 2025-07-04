Red Sox Linked To Pair Of First Base Sluggers Ahead Of 2025 Trade Deadline
First base has become the most perplexing position of the season for the Boston Red Sox.
Triston Casas' early struggles and season-ending injury. Rafael Devers refusing to play the position and eventually getting traded. Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez filling in... and unexpectedly being more than just adequate? None of it has gone as expected.
Toro has a .781 OPS in 34 games at the position, while Gonzalez has a .791 OPS in 26 games there. It's been an admirable performance from two players who have totaled one season of 100 games played as major leaguers.
Still, both players are likely better suited to part-time roles, based on their career track records entering the season. That's why one insider believes two potential All-Star first basemen are potential targets for Boston at the trade deadline.
On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked the Red Sox to Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder/designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and Arizona Diamondbacks 1B/DH Josh Naylor as "potential fits" ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.
"The Red Sox still hope to buy at the deadline, and they’d likely seek a 1B and a starting pitcher," Heyman wrote. "Ryan O’Hearn and Josh Naylor, free agents to be, are potential fits."
O'Hearn, 31, owns an .853 OPS and 11 home runs in 73 games. He just earned his first All-Star selection, due in large part to Devers leaving the American League.
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Naylor has an .828 OPS and 10 home runs in 78 games. He was an All-Star for the Cleveland Guardians last season and has an outside shot at making the roster again.
Either player could be a big addition for the Red Sox, but at 43-45, it's somewhat hard to justify going all-in by buying at the trade deadline. Tough questions lie ahead for this front office.