Red Sox Linked To Surprising Reunion With Star Who Turned Down $21 Million Offer
Boston Red Sox fans certainly thought, for most of this offseason, that they'd seen the last of Nick Pivetta wearing their team's uniform.
Early in the offseason, the Red Sox extended a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to Pivetta. The eight-year veteran rejected that offer, hitting free agency for the first time in his career at age 32.
Though he never had an ERA below four in his five seasons with the Red Sox, Pivetta has long had tantalizing stuff that would normally excite teams for the potential of a breakout season. But because he rejected the qualifying offer, Pivetta comes with additional baggage that seems to be scaring those teams away.
The Red Sox would get an extra draft pick if Pivetta signed elsewhere, and depending on the acquiring team's luxury tax payroll, that team might have to surrender their first or second pick in the upcoming draft to nab him.
MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi recently relayed that agents and team executives believe the loss of a draft pick is keeping teams away from Pivetta. And accordingly, some of those sources think Pivetta could wind up back in Boston after all.
"The biggest thing, in talking to agents and executives around the sport in the last couple of days, the draft pick is the most important consideration here for Nick Pivetta," Morosi said.
"For that reason, there are those in the industry who believe that the best fit for him right now is going back to Boston, because of course, they would not have to give up a pick to sign back their own player."
While the draft compensation side of the story lines up, it's not clear why either Pivetta or the Red Sox would be particularly interested in a reunion.
Boston has six candidates for their starting rotation already lined up, so Pivetta might find himself back in the bullpen, where he's been several times throughout his Red Sox tenure, if he returns. And the Red Sox won't want to pay starter price for him if that's where he might wind up.
Eventually, Pivetta's price may drop far enough for another team to take a flier on him as a starter, even with the draft pick attached. Morosi mentioned the New York Mets as one team that might be willing to do so.
That represents the best-case scenario--getting an extra draft pick out of Pivetta while still having a complete rotation in his absence.
