Red Sox Lose 6-Year Veteran Relief Pitcher To Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox's bullpen was better than many expected this season, but there was still some attrition, especially early in the year.
Boston wound up using 21 primary relief pitchers this season, not counting position players or one-off relief appearances from starters. Some became unexpected staples in the bullpen, but others barely got chances to prove they belonged.
Right-hander Nick Burdi is likely among those who felt they deserved more opportunities for the Red Sox this season. And on Wednesday, the 32-year-old chose to take his talents to the open market.
Nick Burdi heads to free agency
After he was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester in August, Burdi was off the Red Sox's 40-man roster and eligible to elect free agency this winter. According to the transactions log on his MLB.com roster page, he did just that on Wednesday.
Burdi is now eligible to sign a minor-league deal with any team, as he did with the Red Sox in February, and will likely head to spring training on a non-roster invitation. He also recently signed with the Aguilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, a common stage for fringe big-leaguers to showcase their talents in the offseason.
In just four appearances for the big-league club this season, Burdi pitched 5 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run (though on one occasion, his inherited runners came around to score). In Worcester, he pitched to a 2.83 ERA in 35 innings, striking out 45 batters and allowing 28 hits.
Burdi joins catcher Ali Sánchez as the two Red Sox players who appeared in a major league game to elect free agency so far this offseason.
Though he's been injured often throughout his career, in which he debuted in the majors with the Minnesota Twins in 2018, Burdi has proven effective when called upon over the last two seasons. He put up a 1.86 ERA last season in 12 appearances for the New York Yankees.
The Red Sox's biggest bullpen hole for most of the season was right-handed support for high-leverage options like Garrett Whitlock, and to a lesser degree, Justin Slaten. But whether he would have succeeded or not, Burdi never really got a chance to prove he could help.
