Red Sox Expected To Lose 6-Year MLB Veteran To Free Agency
As the offseason begins in earnest, the Boston Red Sox's organizational depth chart has already begun to evolve.
Several players who finished the season off the Red Sox's 40-man roster were eligible to elect free agency, and a trio have done so already. Infielder Abraham Toro, catcher Ali Sánchez, and right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi are officially out of the organization.
But that list is ongoing, and although not all players have made their choices yet, we still have a pretty good insight as to the others who might be gone.
Chadwick Tromp should soon elect free agency
The Red Sox's catching situation got dicey for a while this season, as both Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong dealt with injury scares at various times. Accordingly, the Red Sox signed six-year major league veteran Chadwick Tromp to a minor-league contract in July, but he never saw the big leagues.
In a recent article, MassLive Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo mentioned that Tromp is likely to hit the open market soon, as he was outrighted to Triple-A three times already this season, electing free agency on two previous occasions.
"Expect more Red Sox minor leaguers (players not on the 40-man) to hit free agency soon," Cotillo wrote. "Among them: ... Chadwick Tromp."
Tromp, 30, came to the Red Sox organization with previous big-league service time for the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, and Baltimore Orioles. The Braves and Orioles both severed ties with him earlier this season, as he got only eight games to show his stuff in the majors in total.
With the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, Tromp batted an ice-cold .135 with a .350 OPS in 28 games. All told, he had a .516 OPS in the minors this season, which suggests that unless some team sees him as the perfect mentor to a minor-league pitching staff, he could have a tough time finding work.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox's catching depth chart remains relatively weak behind Wong and Narváez, so look for another Triple-A journeyman or two to sign with the organization before spring training if Tromp doesn't return.
