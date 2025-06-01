Yankees Losing Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite After Red-Hot May
The New York Yankees reportedly losing a member of the organization tearing it up in the minors.
New York has had first baseman Dom Smith in the minors all season to this point. While this is this the case, it sounds like he's looking for a new opportunity and ESPN's Jeff Passan shared on Sunday that he is opting out of his deal with New York and heading to free agency.
"Veteran 1B/OF Dom Smith is exercising his out clause with the New York Yankees, a source tells ESPN," Passan said. "Smith has been at AAA and had a big May, hitting .317/.389/.622 with seven home runs. He is now a free agent."
Boston Red Sox fans are certainly familiar with Smith. He spent time with Boston last year when Triston Casas went down with his ribcage injury. The Red Sox brought Smith and Garrett Cooper to town to see who would win the job. Smith did and became a fan-favorite before Casas returned.
Boston went in a different direction afterward. Last year, Smith appeared in 93 total games with Boston and the Cincinnati Reds and slashed .233/.313/.378 with six homers and 34 RBIs. He's appeared in 45 games overall this year with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and had slashed .255/.333/.448 with eight homers and 28 RBIs.
In May, Smith appeared in 23 games and slashed .317/.389/.622 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 11 walks, two doubles, and one triple.
Boston doesn't have Casas right now but Smith doesn't really make sense as an option. Abraham Toro has done a great job filling in for him and Kristian Campbell is about to start seeing action at the spot. Before the speculation even picks up, a move doesn't make sense as of this moment.
