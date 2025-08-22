Red Sox Make Rotation Change, Admitting Defeat On $21M Free Agency Signing
Walker Buehler has said all the right things about his struggles for the Boston Red Sox this year. Unfortunately, he just never got the job done on the mound.
Buehler, the two-time National League All-Star with a track record of postseason excellence, signed a one-year, $21 million contract this winter. He was looking to prove that his success this past October could translate once again to the regular season after a bad 2024 campaign, but he simply couldn't deliver.
Boston allowed Buehler to make 22 starts, and the results were ugly: a 5.40 ERA, 5.83 FIP, 1.56 WHIP, -1.0 bWAR, and a career-high 54 walks in just 110 innings. At least for now, the Red Sox are waving the white flag.
Walker Buehler demoted to bullpen
After Buehler's most recent shaky start came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox were coy about whether he would pitch again Monday as scheduled. On Friday, the announcement was made official -- Buehler's time in the rotation is done.
Peter Abraham reported on Bluesky Social on Friday afternoon that Buehler had been removed from the rotation. Later, manager Alex Cora confirmed the decision, saying Buehler would pitch out of the bullpen, and reported that the 30-year-old took the news "like a professional", per MassLive's Chris Cotillo.
Buehler pitched out of the bullpen as a rookie with the Dodgers in 2017. Since then, he has two relief appearances: one in the regular season in 2018, and one to close out the World Series last fall against the New York Yankees.
There's still plenty for the Red Sox to figure out in the aftermath of the decision. Cotillo reported that the starter for Monday's game in Baltimore is yet to be determined. The Red Sox called up Richard Fitts, who has 10 major league starts this year, from Triple-A earlier this week, but said initially he would be called upon to pitch out of the bullpen.
Boston could still change its mind and go back to Fitts. But there are two other intriguing options down in Triple-A: Kyle Harrison, who came over in the Rafael Devers trade and has been lined up to pitch on Buehler's start days, and top prospect Payton Tolle, who began the year in High-A but has blown minor-league hitters away with his electric stuff.
Tolle was announced as the starter for Friday night's Triple-A Worcester Red Sox game, so assuming he makes that start as scheduled, he wouldn't figure to be available to start a game on Monday.
Another depth option is right-hander Cooper Criswell, who went on the minor-league injured list with elbow issue this week.
Buehler is out. But whoever the Red Sox decide to use in his place should play a huge role down the stretch.
