Alex Cora Stirs Up Red Sox Nation With One Emoji

The Boston Red Sox are still looking for more talent to add to the organization and the fanbase is hungry for more information.

The Red Sox have had a good offseason so far and are arguably one move away from a phenomenal offseason. Boston needs one more bat and the two guys who have been most consistently linked to the Red Sox have been Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette. Both make sense for different reasons. Bregman showed in 2025 that he can have success in Boston and be a leader in the clubhouse for this young team. Bichette is on the younger side and could play either second base or third base, but he has a new reported suitor in the Philadelphia Phillies, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Thursday night, Red Sox fans responded to an ambiguous one-word emoji message from manager Alex Cora on X.

This type of message could mean anything. But the most likely reasoning is the fact the University of Miami -- where Cora went to school -- has a College Football Playoff game on Thursday night. Cora posted the same message on Dec. 31, when the Hurricanes last played.

The fanbase is starved for information and responded left and right to Cora with the hopes that the message is more than just a tweet about Miami football.

Will the Red Sox make a deal soon?

red sox 2026 WS winners https://t.co/gnpai6ZMFe — buzz (@ford_buzz) January 8, 2026

What does he know? https://t.co/WJ8OvTuXR2 — FIRE HICKS, DURAN, ABREU, AND FATSE (@Hicks2Guantnamo) January 8, 2026

Please let this lead to good news https://t.co/Rm7CVSMcng — Heath Johnson (@HeathJohnson617) January 8, 2026

Alex?????? What are you doing here???? — Nate Short (@NateShort015) January 8, 2026

Bregman signing soon?? — Erik Giorgio (@ErikGeorgeE) January 8, 2026

You know what this does to Red Sox, Twitter, right? 😂 — Arthur “Arthur Fortune” Fortune (@CBove1) January 8, 2026

Breggy? — Eugine Barnicle (@euginebarnicle) January 8, 2026

En serio cada día que me levanto y entro a internet busco con fe si Boston ha contratado un buen agente libre 😂😂 — john🇵🇷 (@johnyan64) January 8, 2026

Now, again, this message most likely relates to the University of Miami playing football on Thursday night. It would be lovely if it was in reference to Bregman or Bichette or another superstar, but it see,s like Boston fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for more information.

With each passing day, we're inching closer and closer to Spring Training. Soon enough we're going to have to see some movement around the league. The Red Sox remain the final team in baseball without a big league deal in free agency, but that will change.

More MLB: Insider Casts Doubt On Red Sox’s Reported Alex Bregman Offer