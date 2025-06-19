Red Sox Make Statement About Reported AI Controversy
The Boston Red Sox have been in the news left and right over the last week.
It all started with the club’s trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Since then, the floodgates have opened. Reports have popped up left and right about everything from a divide between Alex Cora and Craig Breslow, to everything going on behind the scenes with Devers, and even hiring practices of the organization and potential use of artificial intelligence.
The team has addressed some of the drama directly, but not all. One topic the team did comment on, though, is the report that the team has used AI bots for hiring. The team unequivocally shut the report down and discussed a hiring platform they have used called "HireVue," as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith.
"We wanted to reach out to you because we are seeing unsubstantiated reports about the Red Sox using AI bots to hire candidates and feel it’s important to address the facts with this group," Smith shared from the team. "Since 2012, the club has used a tool called HireVue to screen applicants for all roles across the organization. The Red Sox are one of several MLB clubs to use this tool, which asks candidates to answer a few questions in a recorded video for the hiring manager to get a sense of the person beyond their resume. This is one of several steps in the hiring process and is just one factor that helps determine which candidates should advance to an in-person interview.
"On average, the club receives over 500 applicants per position, and for some roles, as many as 3,000. This tool is in no way a replacement for in-person interviews, simply one of many steps that helps the club screen the many candidates who apply for each job posting. "We wanted to ensure all of you had this information directly from us and would appreciate your partnership in helping clear up these unsupported claims."
