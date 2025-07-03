Red Sox Make Statement About 'Systemic' Boston Issue
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, but it's still pretty surprising that the club currently has a 43-45 record through 88 games.
If you look at this roster, even with the injuries, you would likely predict a significantly better record. That at least was the case heading into the 2025 season. But, 162 games need to be played and high expectations don't necessarily matter if you can't back it up on the field.
One area that has significantly hurt the team this season -- and over the last few years -- is defense. Boston has stars all over the roster, but that doesn't matter if you give an opposing Major League Baseball teams extra outs. For a player to get to the big leagues, you have to be extremely talented. The Colorado Rockies are 19-67, but if you give them 30 outs to work with instead of 27, they can beat you just like every other team.
Boston's defense has been rough and it actually has the second-most errors in baseball -- right behind Colorado -- with 72. The Rockies have 73 errors. The Cleveland Guardinans have the third-most errors at 63. That's a difference of nine between Boston and Cleveland. That's pretty striking.
Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy called it a "systemic" issue with the team and addressed it on "The Greg Hill Show," as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Mason.
"It’s been a systemic thing for a long time," Kennedy said. "And that’s on us. That’s on everybody in the organization. It’s not acceptable to be out there at the Major League level and making fundamental mistakes. If you do that in the big leagues, if you give away outs, you’re going to be in trouble. So yes, we need to improve. Full stop...
"It’s on all of us. We’re a team and we have to be better in every area, every aspect of the game. Especially the fundamentals,” Kennedy said. “I mean, you cannot be giving away outs and expect to win baseball games. Not at the Major League level. It just doesn’t work."
Clearly, something needs to be changed. Can Boston right the ship before the trade deadline?
