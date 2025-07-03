Red Sox Legend Shuts Down New Masataka Yoshida Update
The Boston Red Sox had a busy day on Wednesday.
Boston took on the Cincinnati Reds in two games and split the doubleheader. That’s a lot of action, but isn’t everything. It was shared on social media that Masataka Yoshida saw practice repetitions at first base with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
It came as a shock and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo addressed the noise.
"According to a source with knowledge of the team’s thinking, the Red Sox are planning to get Yoshida some 'light work' at first base during his rehab assignment while they have the time but are prioritizing his work at DH and outfield, as expected," Cotillo said. "As of now, it’s not likely he gets into games at first base in the minors — but they’ll see how it goes."
Former Red Sox star Jonathan Papelbon followed up and doesn't sound convinced that Yoshida will get time at first base.
"Can we please stop showing Masa working out at first base," Papelbon said. "It ain’t happening!"
Yoshida is going to help this team at some point, whether that means time at first base or not. Boston's offense could use a boost -- especially with Rafael Devers gone -- and Yoshida just kicked off a minor league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Yoshida began his minor league assignment on Wednesday and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. He'll help at some point as designated hitter and in the outfield, but could he also surprise at first base?
More MLB: Red Sox Fan-Favorite Officially Retiring, Ending 13-Year MLB Career