Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Linked To Struggling AL West Club If He Leaves
The Boston Red Sox have had a surprising 2024 season so far but there are plenty of questions about the club's future.
Boston currently is in third place in the American League East with a 21-19 record but should get even better in the near future. The Red Sox entered the 2024 season with low expectations and have significantly performed above them.
The Red Sox have had the best starting rotation in baseball so far this season and have stayed above water despite a significant amount of high-impact injuries. One of the biggest reasons for the club's success this season certainly is the leadership of manager Alex Cora. He is one of the best managers in baseball but his future with the club is in question as his contract is up at the end of the season.
Boston certainly will try to retain Cora, but it won't be the only team interested in him. One other club that has been mentioned as a possible option for him is the Houston Astros, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Houston Astros plan to give rookie manager Joe Espada plenty of time to see if they turn their season around, particularly with their pitching injuries, but two prominent players have privately expressed complaints about Espada’s communication skills in recent weeks," Nightengale said. "If the Astros miss the postseason and decide to make a change during the winter, the two hottest managerial free agents this winter are Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and Skip Schumaker of the Miami Marlins."
Cora has been great in Boston and helped lead the club to arguably the best season in team history in 2018. Hopefully, the two sides can find a way to keep the partnership going beyond this season.
