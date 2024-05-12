Red Sox To Get Reinforcement Soon As Young Pitcher Nears Return From Injury
The Boston Red Sox have been devastated by injuries already this season but it seems like they are finally starting to get healthier.
Boston surprised some people out of the gate this season and racked up wins but injuries have decimated the club recently. The Red Sox have struggled over the last few weeks -- although the starting rotation has stayed steady -- but fans should have hope.
The Red Sox have started to get healthier with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello both returning to the club. Boston should get another important reinforcement back soon as fellow starter Garrett Whitlock is set to make a rehab start on Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Whitlock will make a rehab start on Wednesday with Worcester," Speier said.
The 27-year-old has dealt with an oblique injury since the middle of April but should be back in the near future if his rehab start goes well. Whitlock was great before going down with his injury and was off to the best start of his career.
Whitlock made four starts and had a 1.96 ERA and 17-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 1/3 innings pitched. The righty is an important part of the Boston rotation and should give the club another major boost once he's able to return.
The Red Sox have had the best rotation in baseball this season and if they can keep up that level of play could compete for a postseason spot this season. The return of Whitlock certainly should help with this.
More MLB: Red Sox Important Piece Luckily Avoided Worst-Case Scenario With Injury