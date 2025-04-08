Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Predicts Jarren Duran's Admission Will 'Save Lives'
Content warning: Contains description of attempted suicide
As Netflix's documentary about the 2024 Boston Red Sox drops on Tuesday, the baseball community got an early look at a startling, brave admission from outfielder Jarren Duran.
Reporters who viewed the documentary before it aired revealed Monday that in episode four of the series, Duran details an attempted suicide attempt in 2022.
“I got to the point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet, and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened,” Duran said during the documentary, perSean McAdam of MassLive.
“To this day, I think God just didn’t let me take my own life because I seriously don’t know why it didn’t go off. But I took it as a sign of like, ‘Alright, I might have to be here for a reason.’ So that’s when I started looking myself in the mirror, after the gun didn’t go off. I was like, ‘Alright, do I want to be here or do I not want to be here?'”
Duran has received an outpouring of support from the Major League Baseball community, including statements from Commissioner Rob Manfred and Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy. On Monday, his manager, Alex Cora, spoke to the media and praised his vulnerabilty.
“Obviously, I was aware of it,” Cora said, per McAdam. “Since I learned about it, me as a person, I’ve given him support and love, just somebody he can talk to. That door was always open. The relationship has grown throughout the years.
“Obviously, there were a lot of private conversations about the subject. I truly believe that him opening up is going to help a lot of people. It takes a person with courage and being transparent and genuine to do that and I hope that’s how we see it — that he will impact others and he’s going to save lives with what he did (in the documentary shown on) Netflix.”
Duran, who writes "Still Alive" on the tape on one of his wrists before every game, has many people supporting him. His advocacy for mental health could help create a positive force from a chilling situation.
