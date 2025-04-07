Red Sox Superstar Wins Player Of The Week Honors After Monster Fenway Park Debut
The Boston Red Sox had a massive week as a team, and their newest superstars were the ones leading the charge.
Garrett Crochet started a five-game winning streak with an eight-inning scoreless outing. Kristian Campbell was hitting everything in sight, while Wilyer Abreu had a walk-off RBI and continued to tear the cover off the baseball. But Alex Bregman narrowly outshined them all.
Bregman, who the Red Sox paid $120 million over three years to leave the American League-rival Houston Astros, showed up in a major way for his new team in the second week of the season. He went 11-for-27, clubbing his first two home runs as a Red Sox, and drove in 10 runs.
Not only did Bregman look the part of the superstar the Red Sox were hoping he could be right from the jump, but he picked up some hardware in the process. Major League Baseball announced Monday afternoon that Bregman had won the AL's Player of the Week Award for games Mar. 31-Apr. 6.
Bregman's two-run home run got the Red Sox off to a fast start in their series-deciding win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. He then went on a hitting binge over the weekend in his Fenway Park debut against the St. Louis Cardinals, collecting six hits, 12 total bases, and seven RBI.
In a cruel twist of fate for Astros fans, meanwhile, new Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker won National League Player of the Week. Tucker, who the Astros traded to Chicago in December, went 9-for-273 with three home runs and eight RBI.
Bregman had become known for his slow starts the past couple of seasons in Houston, so the fact that he's hitting .341 with a .975 OPS through his first 10 games in Boston is a great sign. He's looked great at third base, too, even if Statcast currently credits him with -1 outs above average.
Even better is the fact that both he and Rafael Devers, the two players at the center of the biggest positional controversy during MLB's spring training, are both now tearing the cover off the ball and grinning ear-to-ear when they come back to the dugout.
The Red Sox will look to keep the positive vibes rolling as they open a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at Fenway.
