Red Sox May Get In Bidding War With Rival For Dodgers' $23M All-Star
The Boston Red Sox surely are going to try to make a big splash this winter and it sounds like it could involve a member of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers.
Boston has a real need in the middle of the lineup and is targeting right-handed bats. There have been rumors flowing for weeks about who the club could target, and they reportedly are showing interest in Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández along with the Baltimore Orioles, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Teoscar Hernández is drawing interest from the Red Sox and Orioles in free agency, sources say," Morosi said. "Other clubs are involved, too. Baltimore and Boston have similar needs for right-handed power."
Boston needs some right-handed pop in the middle of the lineup, and Hernández easily could be that guy. The Red Sox showed interest in him last year, and it seemed like he wanted to join the team. The two sides couldn't come to terms on a deal, so he signed a one-year pact with the Dodgers worth just over $23 million.
He will cost more than that this offseason, with a multi-year deal expected. Boston has the means to get a deal done, though. Even with stiff competition from the Orioles and likely other clubs, the Red Sox have plenty of money to spend and should do everything they can to make sure Hernández joins the club this winter.
Things are looking up for Boston a move like this would help.
