Red Sox May Have Outbid Dodgers For $72 Million All-Star Tanner Scott: Report
The Boston Red Sox can't catch a break in free agency.
Boston has taken criticism for the last few seasons when it hasn't been willing to spend big on free agents they've coveted. But on Sunday, they may have tried to spend some of their money and been shot down.
All-Star left-handed reliever Tanner Scott signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, according to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Scott has been one of baseball's best relievers for the past two seasons, with a 2.04 ERA in 150 innings pitched since the start of 2023. And it appears the Red Sox wanted him badly.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox offered Scott more years than the Dodgers did, at a higher average annual value. Quick math would indicate that the Red Sox offered over $90 million for the lefty, and he turned them down anyway.
However, Rob Bradford of WEEI reported on X that according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations, Nightengale's statement was inaccurate.
The details of the conversations between Scott and the teams that sought him may never be fully known, but the only fact that matters is this: the lefty will pitch for the Dodgers next season, and the Red Sox still need help in their bullpen.
Boston has limited options remaining, so they'll need to act quickly and decisively. Kirby Yates, Carlos Estévez, David Robertson are just a few of the names that could make sense for the Red Sox to fill their bullpen needs.
If the Red Sox were willing to spend anything close to what the Dodgers gave Scott, let alone more, then they should have no problem finding the funds to lure a top reliever to Boston. The question, of course, is whether any top reliever will choose to sign with them.
