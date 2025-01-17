Red Sox Avoid Nightmare Jarren Duran Scenario With $3.85 Million Agreement
The Boston Red Sox simply couldn't afford to keep haggling with superstar outfielder Jarren Duran.
Coming off his breakout season in which Duran won All-Star Game Most Valuable Player honors and finished eighth in American League MVP voting, the Red Sox were set to take Duran to arbitration over an unreasonably small amount of money.
Earlier in January, Duran filed for a $4 million salary in his first year or arbitration eligibility, and the Red Sox filed at $3.5 million. The initial deadline to agree on a deal passed on Jan. 9, but there was still time to hammer out an agreement before the player and team would have had to go in front of an arbitration panel.
On Friday, the Red Sox and Duran agreed to a one-year, $3.85 million contract that includes a $3.75 million base salary for the 2025 season, an $8 million club option for the 2026 season with a $100 thousand buyout.
MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand was the first to report the news via X.
Because of the $100K buyout, Duran could be arbitration-eligible once again in 2026 if the Red Sox aren't willing to pick up the club option. As a "super two" player, Duran is under team control through 2028.
It's hard to overstate what Duran meant to the Red Sox in 2024. He led Major League Baseball in doubles and triples while playing in a team-high 160 games, missing time only when serving a two-game suspension for yelling a homophobic slur at a Fenway Park patron in August.
Arbitration hearings can get ugly, and Duran has been candid about his past struggles with self-doubt. The Red Sox couldn't afford to risk shaking his confidence by arguing about how little he was worth with him in the room.
Even if some damage has been done, and more potentially on the way if the team declines the option next winter, Friday's news is a positive development for Boston.
UPDATE: According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Duran's 2026 contract also contains escalators worth up to an additional $4 million if he wins MVP, and bonuses for plate appearances worth up to $150K.
