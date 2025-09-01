Red Sox, Mets Complete Surprise Trade Bringing 28-Year-Old Back To Boston
The life of a Major League Baseball journeyman can be hectic at times, and for catcher Ali Sánchez, 2025 has been an absolute whirlwind.
The turmoil began almost a month ago, when Sánchez was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox claimed him off waivers, gave him just one plate appearance, then designated him for assignment again. He signed with the New York Mets as a free agent on Aug. 23.
After spending barely a week in Triple-A for the Mets, though, Sánchez is coming back to the big leagues. And he's doing it as... a member of the Red Sox for the second time.
Red Sox trade for Ali Sánchez, recall him to active roster
On Monday, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox acquired Sánchez in a trade with the Mets on Sunday. Then, the Red Sox recalled Sánchez to the active roster due to roster expansion occurring on Monday.
"Players not on the 40-man roster can be traded through at least yesterday (Sunday)," Healey wrote in explanation. "Sanchez had a minor-league deal with the Mets (and had to be added to the Red Sox’ 40-man roster this morning)."
Teams are now allowed 28 players on the roster, so the Red Sox not only added Sánchez, but according to Healey, they recalled relief pitcher Zack Kelly as well.
Sánchez profiles as the third catcher on the roster behind starter Carlos Narváez and backup Connor Wong. He owns a .457 OPS in 47 career major league games, spread across parts of four seasons for five different teams.
Most importantly, Sánchez is now eligible to play in the postseason only for the Red Sox. That could have a number of implications, such as the scenario in which the Red Sox might prefer another position player on their roster and designate Sánchez for assignment again, betting that another team wouldn't touch him because he wouldn't be eligible for October if they picked him up.
However, Sánchez is on the Red Sox for the time being, and it will be interesting to see if he gets more than one plate appearance this time (which came against Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick in a 14-1 beatdown).
More MLB: Red Sox's Latest Wilyer Abreu Injury Update Doesn't Sound Promising