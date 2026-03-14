Red Sox Predicted to Draft Catcher With Absurd .493 Batting Average

The Boston Red Sox's catcher position was a much bigger question going into the 2025 season than the upcoming 2026 campaign.

That is certainly because of Carlos Narváez. Last year, he entered the season as the backup to Connor Wong, but an injury opened the door to significant playing time and he took advantage of his opportunity. Now, Narváez looks like the clear-cut starter and Wong appears likely for the No. 2 job, although Matt Thaiss has impressed in camp.

If Narváez can take another step forward in 2026, he very well could be the long-term answer at the position. But if injuries were to pop up, there isn't a ton of organizational depth right now. In response, while sharing a much-too-early 2026 MLB mock draft, Baseball America's Carlos Collazo predicted the Red Sox will select catcher Vahn Lackey out of Georgia Tech.

The Red Sox could use more catching depth

Clemson sophomore Jarren Purify (23) gets a ball after Georgia Tech junior Vahn Lackey (25) reaches second during the top of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No. 20. Red Sox — Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech," Collazo wrote. "The top catchers in the class go within two picks of one another and inside the first 20 picks. That highlights both the value that Helfrick and Lackey carry and how close together they remain after a month of play. Lackey destroyed non-conference opponents and seems to be addressing his biggest area of concern (power) by homering six times in his first 16 games. His previous career high in homers was the six he hit in 60 games in 2025. "

If you don't know much about Lackey right now, that's okay. But for a team that could use organizational catcher depth, the fanbase should watch Lackey closely. He has played in 19 games so far this season for Georgia Tech and has a ridiculous .493/.618/1.015 slash line with a 1.633 OPS. Obviously, a small sample size, but he has nine homers, 31 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 20 walks, six doubles and 27 runs scored. Just absurd.

The Red Sox had another explosive catcher prospect in Kyle Teel, but traded him in the Garrett Crochet trade. If the club could land someone like Lackey in the 2026 MLB Draft, it would give the club another explosive prospect to develop for the future.