Red Sox, Mets Predicted To End Up Being Two Finalists For Juan Soto
The Boston Red Sox are trying to make a franchise-altering move and with each passing day it does seem like there is a real chance it could happen.
Boston hasn't been shy about its pursuit of New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto. But while this is the case, the Red Sox were written off pretty early on with the expectation being that he would return to the Yankees or join the New York Mets.
There has been a lot of chatter swirling around his decision, but Boston has been firmly in the mix for him. Now, it doesn't seem like there isn't a chance anymore. December is here and it wouldn't be shocking to see Soto sign soon with the Winter Meetings approaching.
Yankees insider Randy Miller of NJ.com made an appearance on WFAN Radio and made some comments that Boston fans will love. He predicted that Soto's sweepstakes will come down to the Red Sox and Mets, instead of the Yankees.
"I think it's going to come down to the Red Sox and Mets," Miller said. "From what I'm hearing, Big Papi (former Red Sox great David Ortiz) is playing a role in this and recruiting Soto hard. I heard (Soto) was very impressed with the Red Sox and the Red Sox are telling Soto that they're going to bring in a couple of extra players in addition to him...I think the Yankees, from what I hear, clearly they value him, but...I don't think the Yankees will go $600 million. I'm hearing the Yankees will probably top out in the $550 million range."
This doesn't mean that Soto is coming to town, but it is interesting. There has been a lot of chatter about the Red Sox's Soto pursuit, but Miller is a plugged-in Yankees insider. If he thinks Boston has a shot, then it may.
More MLB: Cubs Urged To Sign Red Sox Four-Time All-Star This Offseason