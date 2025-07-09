Red Sox Might Demote Prized Prospect When Alex Bregman Returns: Report
The roster crunch is finally set to arrive for the Boston Red Sox.
On Wednesday, it appears almost certain that outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida will make his season debut. Either later this week or right after the All-Star break, superstar third baseman Alex Bregman will join him.
What's great news for the team, though, will be bad news for some individuals. Utility man Nate Eaton was reportedly informed already that he's being sent down to clear space for Yoshida. Could one of the Red Sox's prized rookies be up next?
On Tuesday, Sean McAdam of MassLive reported that the Red Sox are mulling the possibility of demoting infielder Marcelo Mayer back to Triple-A Worcester. Mayer was called up the day Bregman went on the injured list (May 24) and has been the primary starting third baseman ever since.
"There’s been at least some discussion internally that Mayer could benefit from more regular playing time at Worcester. Notably, when Cora was asked Tuesday whether he expected Mayer to move to second base upon Bregman’s return, he evaded the question and said that was something to be discussed later," McAdam wrote.
"Mayer hasn’t yet demonstrated that he can hit lefthanded pitching at the big league level. With Bregman returning, Mayer’s options would be limited to second base (and backup shortstop) with Bregman reclaiming full-time third base duties."
Mayer, 22, is part of the "Big Three" prospect group that has had Red Sox fans energized all season. That group also includes infielder Kristian Campbell, who was sent to Worcester in late June, and outfielder Roman Anthony, who was the last of the trio to be called up, but is now batting second or third for the Red Sox every night.
In 35 games, Mayer is slashing .220/.262/.410, giving him an OPS+ of 83. He's got four home runs, including two in one memorable game against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he's striking out at a 31.8 percent clip.
Mayer also has just six plate appearances in the Red Sox's last four games, as they've faced all lefties. He owns a .435 OPS in 23 plate appearances against southpaws.
The obvious alternative to dumping Mayer back to Triple-A is to put him at second base against righties, which would likely make David Hamilton the odd man out.
If Campbell's demotion showed anything, it's that the Red Sox aren't worried that these rookies' egos are in danger of being damaged. What's best for their development is what's best for the franchise, and if Mayer isn't going to get consistent at-bats, demoting him might be the best move.