Red Sox Might Soon Cut Ties With $60 Million Rookie, Per Insider
How far are the Boston Red Sox willing to go to further their playoff chances in 2025?
It's the question every team must ask itself at the trade deadline, and every year, a few teams have the toughest calls of all. The Red Sox might not be at the top of that list, because they at least know they've got decent postseason odds, but it's tough to say what their ceiling is right now.
In a weak American League, perhaps the Red Sox will be keen on pushing all their chips to the center. If that's the case, they'll need to part ways with some serious young talent. Might that include the rookie Boston previously tried to make a permanent fixture of their core?
Kristian Campbell got an eight-year, $60 million extension in April, then went on to win Rookie of the Month. It was all downhill in May and June, though, and Campbell has since spent the last six weeks in the minor leagues.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey named Campbell among the Red Sox "prospects" who could be dealt by Thursday's deadline, listing the likelihood as "medium."
"Campbell could use more of a chance to prove himself after being demoted to Triple A in June, especially after signing a team-friendly eight-year, $60 million deal this spring. The Red Sox may still give him that chance," wrote McCaffrey.
"However, it was telling that they decided not to call him back up from Triple A when Mayer went on the injury list. Campbell wouldn’t be traded easily, but as part of a package to a team looking for young, big-league ready position players, Campbell could fit."
Coming into the season, Campbell was considered a top-10 prospect in baseball by the vast majority of evaluators. He's just turned 23, and though there are still questions about his long-term home on defense and some of the finer points of his swing, it's obvious that he has star potential.
At this time last year, Campbell was close to earning a promotion to Triple-A, his second of the year, and winning Minor League Baseball Player of the Year honors. A lot has changed since, but the Red Sox have to decide how much they still believe that player can shine on the big-league stage.