Red Sox Insider Sparks Hope In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes

Over the last few months, Alex Bregman's future has been a dominant topic of conversation around Major League Baseball.

Bregman, a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, has seemingly done it all. He's had plenty of playoff success and personal success. He led the Houston Astros for a long time and then had one of the better seasons of his career in 2025, his first with the Boston Red Sox.

Last offseason, it was a marathon until the Red Sox ultimately signed him. Bregman joined the Red Sox in February just before Spring Training after months of rumors. This offseason, the noise has unsurprisingly been louder. Boston is the incumbent in the sweepstakes, but not the only competitor. With each passing day, the chatter grows with roughly one month to go until Spring Training.

The Red Sox have played this game before

What should give Red Sox fans solace not only the fact that The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey confirmed the reporting that there's an offer out there for Bregman from Boston, but also that she noted that Craig Breslow may be utilizing the same strategy he didn last year to bring Bregman to town.

"Breslow may be employing a similar strategy this time around," McCaffrey wrote. "Last year, even with signing Bregman as a priority after missing out on Juan Soto, talks stretched from November through February as Breslow added to the rest of the roster. It’s also worth remembering that all of those moves came with a degree of uncertainty. Garrett Crochet, though a prized trade acquisition, was coming off his first full year starting and workload management remained a question. Carlos Narvaez was an unproven rookie catcher who’d appeared in six big-league games to that point. Aroldis Chapman was competing for the closer’s job, coming off a mediocre season with a high walk rate. Bregman did not officially sign until Feb. 15.

"Currently, the Red Sox have added (Willson Contreras), a solid hitter, to man first base, while trading for two starters in Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo and another rotation candidate in pitching prospect Jake Bennett. Each carries their own set of questions. All that to say, for as much uncertainty as there is surrounding the Red Sox offseason right now, there was just as much uncertainty last year at this time. The Red Sox held their ground then and figure to do the same this year."

It's easy to get caught up in the noise of the offseason, but when you take a step back and look at the team from that perspective, it does look a bit different. You can look at the 2025 Red Sox and say all fo the moves were home runs, for the most part. The Crochet deal was great, Chapman was the best reliever in baseball, and Narvaez surprised. But when the actual moves happened -- aside from the Crochet deal -- there wasn't as much positivity. The moves happened to work out and yet Bregman still signed after a marathon of a few months.

This offseason, the Red Sox are in a better place than they were at this point last year. They should be even more appealing than they were when they won the Bregman sweepstakes. This offseason, they are coming off an 89-win season and have Roman Anthony fully ready to go after debuting in 2025. It's hard to picture another team in a better position in the race.

