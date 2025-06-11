Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox MVP, 9-Time All-Star Has Message For Roman Anthony On Jersey Number Switch

19 respects 19...

Jackson Roberts

Jun 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) makes the catch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) makes the catch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Red Sox superstar Roman Anthony chose a new jersey number on Tuesday, and it's got some serious legacy behind it.

Anthony's number 19 was once worn by Jackie Bradley Jr,, a 2018 World Series champion center fielder. It was also donned by 2013 World Series champion closer Koji Uehara and 2007 World Series champion starting pitcher Josh Beckett.

But the greatest Red Sox to ever wear 19 is inarguably Fred Lynn, the nine-time All-Star center fielder who won both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in 1975. Had Lynn not played 10 of his 17 big-league seasons elsewhere, it's more than likely the number would have been retired.

However, the 73-year-old Lynn is anything but bitter about Anthony taking his old number. In fact, he shared a message for the 21-year-old on X (formerly Twitter) before the Red Sox's 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

"The #19 was good for me. Hoping it’s good for Roman, too," Lynn wrote, accompanied by a close-up picture of the back of Anthony's jersey.

Lynn slashed .308/.383/.520 in a Red Sox uniform from 1974 to 1980. He made six straight All-Star Games after appearing in only 15 games in his brief debut campaign. He then went on to play for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and San Diego Padres.

Anthony hit a two-run double in his first at-bat wearing the jersey, in a game that was decided by two runs. He also made a terrific sliding catch on a ball that only had a 25 percent catch probability. So if there's any mojo in the number 19, it was on full display Tuesday.

Hopefully, Anthony will give the Red Sox's reason to retire the number this time around.

More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Already Made One Big Change After First MLB Game

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News