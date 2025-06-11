Red Sox MVP, 9-Time All-Star Has Message For Roman Anthony On Jersey Number Switch
Boston Red Sox superstar Roman Anthony chose a new jersey number on Tuesday, and it's got some serious legacy behind it.
Anthony's number 19 was once worn by Jackie Bradley Jr,, a 2018 World Series champion center fielder. It was also donned by 2013 World Series champion closer Koji Uehara and 2007 World Series champion starting pitcher Josh Beckett.
But the greatest Red Sox to ever wear 19 is inarguably Fred Lynn, the nine-time All-Star center fielder who won both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in 1975. Had Lynn not played 10 of his 17 big-league seasons elsewhere, it's more than likely the number would have been retired.
However, the 73-year-old Lynn is anything but bitter about Anthony taking his old number. In fact, he shared a message for the 21-year-old on X (formerly Twitter) before the Red Sox's 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
"The #19 was good for me. Hoping it’s good for Roman, too," Lynn wrote, accompanied by a close-up picture of the back of Anthony's jersey.
Lynn slashed .308/.383/.520 in a Red Sox uniform from 1974 to 1980. He made six straight All-Star Games after appearing in only 15 games in his brief debut campaign. He then went on to play for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and San Diego Padres.
Anthony hit a two-run double in his first at-bat wearing the jersey, in a game that was decided by two runs. He also made a terrific sliding catch on a ball that only had a 25 percent catch probability. So if there's any mojo in the number 19, it was on full display Tuesday.
Hopefully, Anthony will give the Red Sox's reason to retire the number this time around.
More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Already Made One Big Change After First MLB Game