Red Sox Named As Fit For Mariners All-Star Workhorse In Possible Blockbuster
As the calendar shifts to October, the Boston Red Sox sadly won't have any playoff baseball to look forward to (again).
The offseason has begun early at Fenway Park for the third straight year. After a disappointing finish to the Red Sox's season, fans are already ravenous for offseason moves, as their team pledges 2025 will somehow be different.
The most pressing need that the Red Sox seem to have identified for themselves is starting pitching, given that the rotation faded during the dog days of summer. Boston has lots of good pieces, but to acquire a true ace, they may end up being forced to explore the trade market.
The Seattle Mariners are the most logical trade partner, as their needs are practically the polar opposites of the Red Sox's. Conor Ryan of Boston.com posited Mariners All-Star Logan Gilbert as a possible Red Sox offseason trade target.
"Boston has the assets both at the big-league roster and in the farm system to trade for a proven starter like... one of the Mariners’ top arms in Logan Gilbert," Ryan said.
Gilbert, 27, took a massive leap forward in 2024 and became the de facto ace of the Mariners staff. He led all of Major League Baseball with 208 2/3 innings pitched, with a 3.23 ERA, 220 strikeouts, and an MLB-best 0.89 WHIP.
As good as Gilbert's numbers were, they would have been a lot better if not for one fateful start against the Red Sox in late July. Boston tagged him for seven earned runs in the third inning, knocking him out of the game and raising his season ERA from 2.72 to 3.11 at the time.
However, Seattle won't be fooled into giving Gilbert up for less by one bad start. He's a legitimate number one, and bringing him to Boston will take a steep prospect package, with an established major leaguer (Wilyer Abreu?) thrown in on top.
Few will complain if the Red Sox go all-out in pursuing an ace like Gilbert. But if the deal happens, don't be surprised if the return is a shock to the system.
