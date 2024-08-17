Red Sox Named Number One Landing Spot For Superstar Free-Agent Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have patiently developed an exciting young core. But could they shock the baseball world and throw a haymaker in free agency this winter?
It might seem like the outfield of the Red Sox's future is already squared away, with All-Star Jarren Duran, exciting rookies Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela, and top prospect Roman Anthony all under long-term control.
So while Boston doesn't need to go after a big fish in free agency, it's never a bad idea to load your roster with superstars. And of all the superstars to ever hit the free-agent market, this offseason features one of the youngest and most talented of all time.
New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto will be available for all 30 teams to submit their best offers this winter. And though the Red Sox haven't been near the top of most insiders' lists of Soto destinations, there's one baseball writer who evidently would love to see it happen.
FanSided's Terrence Jordan ranked the Red Sox at the top of his list of "most likely Juan Soto destinations" based solely on entertainment value.
"Yankees fans hate the Red Sox, which is why there would be no greater insult to the Bronx Bombers and their faithful than for Soto to take his talents to Fenway Park," Jordan said.
Soto, 25, is on his way to a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. His career .423 on-base percentage is the highest among all active players, and he has 35.9 wins above replacement in seven big-league seasons. If he keeps that up for the next decade, he'll make any team that signs him very happy.
This season has been Soto's best one yet, as he sports a career-high 1.047 OPS and is just one home run shy of tying his previous career-high of 35 with a quarter of the season still to play.
There is no doubt that Boston nabbing Soto would add an injection of animosity that the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry has lacked in recent years. But would the Red Sox really spend the cash to land the young superstar?
