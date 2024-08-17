Red Sox Resurgent Lefty Slugger Setting The Tone For Offense In Second Half
The second half has been a slog for the Boston Red Sox, but they've still been crushing the ball as a team. And lately, one hitter has stood out above the rest.
No, it's not Rafael Devers, who could be on his way to a top-five MVP finish. It's not Jarren Duran, who is third behind Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in wins above replacement among outfielders.
It's a player who many thought the Red Sox might have given up on at one point in the season. And it was that player who lifted Boston to a crucial win on Friday night in Baltimore.
Designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who dealt with injuries and a temporary benching in the first half, has been on fire. He added to a growing list of memorable moments on Friday when he launched a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes to stake Boston to an 8-4 lead.
But it wasn't just the home run. Yoshida also added an enormous insurance run with an RBI single with two outs in the top of the eighth, right after the Red Sox had allowed three Orioles runs to tighten the score. Yoshida finished 3-for-4 with four RBI in the 12-10 Boston win.
"Just a smart hitter," manager Alex Cora said of Yoshida after the game. "He's in a good place physically, and he's been (having) good swings."
Since June 11, when Yoshida returned from his thumb injury, he has been a completely different player. He has a .336/.411/.519 slash line over 151 plate appearances with six home runs, including four in his last 17 games.
Yoshida has had a turbulent tenure in Boston. Signed originally as a left-fielder, he's been limited to DH duties in 2024 with the influx of young outfielders on the big-league roster. He's been vocal about his desire to play outfield and hasn't always seemed like a part of the Red Sox's long-term plan.
But in Major League Baseball, if you can hit, you'll always have a spot.
Yoshida has firmly re-established himself as a stalwart in the Red Sox lineup. And if they do manage to make a run at a playoff spot, the Japanese slugger will play a huge part in it.
