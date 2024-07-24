Red Sox No. 6 Prospect Could Be Moved: 'Might Be The Time To Trade Him'
The Boston Red Sox are intent on buying before the deadline, but Boston will have to trade away significant prospect capital to get any worthwhile pieces in return.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is tasked with the tricky job of determining which Red Sox prospects to move — and which to hold onto — according to the nature of offers he receives between now and July 30.
One can reasonably assume that Breslow will strictly avoid trading either of Boston’s top two prospects, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony.
Despite the surprise success this season for the Red Sox, Boston is still a team built for the future, with Mayer and Anthony seen as important parts of that future.
Breslow might, however, entertain teams asking for prospects ranked just behind Mayer and Anthony in Boston’s farm system.
The No. 6 prospect for the Red Sox, second baseman Nick Yorke, could be involved in a deal this week.
Yorke has been on fire this summer playing for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, and Breslow might feel inclined to move Yorke while his stock is super high.
The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey suggested on Wednesday that the time is ripe to trade Yorke.
“Yorke has been on a tear since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester in early June with an OPS over .900, and this might be the time to trade him if they don’t see him fitting in the mix here,” McCaffrey said.
Yorke, 22, was selected at No. 17 overall by the Red Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.
As Boston doesn’t love its depth in the middle infield, Yorke might find himself promoted to the bigs sooner rather than later if he is not moved in the next week.
