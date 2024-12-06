Red Sox Not Counting On Winning $600M Juan Soto Sweepstakes, Per CBO Craig Breslow
It's a pressure-packed winter for Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.
At this time last year, Breslow was brand-new to the job, and the Red Sox were coming off a last-place season. There are legitimate expectations for this Boston team to contend in 2025, however, having shown some growth during the regular season and inked manager Alex Cora to a three-year extension.
Much of the story surrounding the Red Sox right now is wrapped up in the larger story of where superstar outfielder Juan Soto will sign. Five teams, including the Red Sox, are still considered to be "in" on the bidding for the superstar, with all offers exceeding $600 million, per The Athletic.
Breslow wants the Red Sox to get Soto, or he wouldn't have offered a contract that's roughly double the size of any previous agreement in Red Sox history. But he also seems to be prepared to pivot to other signings in the highly possible event that Soto instead chooses one of the New York teams.
Speaking with Sean McAdam of MassLive, Breslow seemed to indicate that the Red Sox weren't counting on Soto signing with them, keeping as many irons in the fire as possible in the face of what he referred to as "uncertainty" surrounding generalized free-agent pursuits.
“I think the one thing we want to avoid is putting ourselves in a position where the success of our offseason hinges on a single transaction," Breslow said.
"Because there’s just too much uncertainty around any of that. We have to constantly think about, ‘OK, this is Plan A, but if that falls through, what does Plan B look like and what can does Plan C look like?’ And so on.”
Though Soto is by far the best player available on the open market, the Red Sox do have more pressing needs. Starting pitching, which Breslow also referenced later in the interview with McAdam, is the number-one thing holding them back from World Series contention these days.
It's good to be prepared for all situations, but fans longing for Soto to come to Boston have to hope Breslow's quote isn't an admission of defeat.
