Red Sox Predicted To Sign $175 Million Two-Time All-Star Thanks To Alex Cora
Alex Cora is an excellent manager, and the Boston Red Sox are lucky to have him. But was his recent contract extension a bellwether of even better thinks to come?
Shortly after the All-Star break in 2024, when the Red Sox were still well above .500 and in playoff contention, they announced an extension for their manager, who first took over the reins in 2018. After back-to-back last-place finishes, there had been rumblings that Cora might leave once his deal ended, so it was a sudden change of course.
Red Sox fans are happy to have Cora, but the roster isn't in ideal shape nowadays. Having a great manager won't get you to the playoffs in Major League Baseball; you need a strong squad top to bottom, and top-tier starting pitching is the missing ingredient for the Red Sox.
But what if Cora's extension was an early indicator that the team would find that missing ingredient?
Recently Xavier Scruggs predicted that the Red Sox would sign free-agent starter Max Fried, a two-time National League All-Star, to be their new ace. Scruggs pointed specifically to Cora's extension as proof that Boston would spend big on starting pitching this winter.
"The Red Sox, they look at their situation from last year, and Alex Cora does not sign an extension without being guaranteed, 'you are going to get me some pitching.'" Scruggs said.
"Alex Cora was going to have a lot of job opportunities. Max Fried, I think he goes to the Red Sox."
Fried, 31, would be a welcome addition to a pitching staff that has talent, just not ace-level talent. He's got a 73-36 career record with a 3.07 ERA in 884 1/3 innings. He's also got two top-five Cy Young finishes and three Gold Gloves on his ledger.
It will obviously and necessarily be expensive to get Fried. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projected a seven-year, $175 million deal for the lefty. That would be the second-biggest pitching contract in Red Sox franchise history--but a lot of fans would be more than happy to see them exceed the price tag.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Target $24M Overseas Superstar If Juan Soto Signs In Boston