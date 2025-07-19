Red Sox Odd-Man-Out Breaks Silence After Demotion
The Boston Red Sox had to recently make a tough decision.
As the first half of the season came to an end, the Red Sox got some good news. Boston got Alex Bregman back into the lineup sooner than expected. In response, the Red Sox had to free up a roster spot and David Hamilton was sent down to the minors. This was a decision that wasn't a guarantee. There were rumors about the Red Sox possibly sending Marcelo Mayer down instead. Boston opted to move Hamilton down and MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O'Day shed some light on his mindset in response.
"David Hamilton, one of the more even-keeled players I've covered (to be honest), is approaching the demotion with that same steadiness," Morrison-O'Day said. "Said he wasn't exactly surprised to be sent down. He's looking forward to getting regular at-bats for the first time in a while."
Unfortunately, he was struggling offensively before being sent down. He wasn't having the same success as last year, but he is still someone who can help this team at some point in 2025. Hamilton is dynamic on the base paths. You can't teach that. His speed is a game-changer but Boston doesn't have room for him on the roster at this moment. We'll see what happens, but it is nice to hear that there aren't any hard feelings or anything of that nature at this time.
Hamilton can -- and will -- help this club at some point but he'll have to wait a little longer.