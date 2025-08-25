Red Sox OF Wilyer Abreu Gets 'Significant' Rehab Update
The Boston Red Sox’s is about to get even better.
Right now, Boston is dealing with some injuries, including to outfielder Wilyer Abreu. He hasn’t played a game since August 17th, but is still leading the team with 22 home runs. Abreu is having a breakout year for Boston and is slashing .253/.325/.486 with 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, 16 doubles, and 52 runs scored in 108 games played at just 26 years old. He also is playing Gold Glove Award-level defense.
Boston just took three out of four games against the New York Yankees, but still certainly are missing Abreu. Fortunately for the team, though, he's progressing in the right direction. Abreu is dealing with a calf injury, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that he's taking a "significant" step towards a return and is expected to run on Monday to test out his calf.
The Red Sox are missing the young slugger right now
"By the time the Red Sox return home after four games in Baltimore this week, they’ll likely have some key players back from the injured list," Cotillo said. "Rob Refsnyder (oblique), Wilyer Abreu (calf) and Justin Slaten (shoulder/neck) are all trending toward returning in the coming days, manager Alex Cora said Sunday. Refsnyder, who has been out since August 15, can come back as soon as Monday and it seems he feels good enough to do so.
"Slaten made another rehab appearance in Worcester on Sunday and might not need another outing before being activated. Abreu, who was placed on the IL on Friday after battling calf tightness for a few days, is scheduled to run at Camden Yards on Monday, a significant step toward a return...It appears rookie Jhostynxon Garcia and call-up Nate Eaton will be the odd men out when Refsnyder and Abreu return. Abreu will be eligible to come off the IL on Thursday, when the Sox face Baltimore for the final time."
This should be music to Boston fans' ears. Boston is five games out of first place in the American League East and currently has the top American League Wild Card spot. Getting Abreu back in the near future will help the Red Sox maintain their position.
