Red Sox Offensive Explosion Was 7-Year Veteran's Final Straw
The Boston Red Sox's offense has somewhat struggled over the last week or so, but they did erupt on Saturday.
It's been hard for runs to come around over the last five games, except Boston was able to chip in seven runs on Saturday against the Miami Marlins. The bullpen almost blew the game, but Boston came out on top 7-5. The starter for the Marlins that day was veteran starter Cal Quantrill. He's had an inconsistent season to this point and it seems like the loss against Boston was his final straw for the Marlins.
Quantrill allowed seven earned runs to increase his ERA from 5.09 all the way up to 5.50. Now, the Rockies are placing him on outright waivers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Marlins RHP Cal Quantrill is on outright waivers, sources tell The Athletic," Rosenthal said. "Owed remainder of $3.5M salary, 5.50 ERA in 24 starts, including 11.25 ERA in three starts in August."
Red Sox offensive outburst was final straw for Cal Quantrill
If he isn't claimed off waivers, then he can be outrighted to the minors, but he has enough services time that he could opt for free agency if he saw fit. It hasn't been his year, though. The 30-year-old arguably is having the worst season of his seven-year big league career. He made 24 starts before being placed on outright waivers and had the 5.50 ERA and an 82-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 109 2/3 innings pitched. Last year, he had a 4.98 ERA in 29 starts for the Colorado Rockies. The last three seasons have been rough for him. He had a 5.24 ERA in 19 starts with the Colorado Rockies in 2023.
It wouldn't be surprising to see a team bet on his upside, though. From 2020-2022 he was really good. He had a 2.25 ERA in 18 appearances in 2020, including three starts with the San Diego Padres and Guardians. In 2021, he had a 2.89 ERA in 40 appearances, including 22 starts. In 2022, he had a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts.
There's talent there, but he hasn't been able to put it together in a few years. Don't be shocked if he lands with a team down the stretch, but we'll see about that one. It seems like a fair prediction that he'll go unclaimed, enter free agency, and get a minor league deal. That's speculation, though.
