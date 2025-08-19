Red Sox Top Prospect Update; What Boston Fans Can Expect
The Boston Red Sox have been fortunate to have exciting, young guys get the call to Boston this season and contribute right away.
Fans have been excited over the last few years about Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell. The trio were annointed as the "Big 3" and all have gotten time in the big leagues this season and none of the three are older than 23 years old. Anthony is just 21 years old, Mayer is 22 years old, and Campbell is 23 years old.
These three are going to play a big role in Boston for years to come. Anthony and Campbell already landed long-term extensions with the Red Sox. Mayer is injured and hasn't gotten an extension yet, but he's going to be around for a long time as well.
Red Sox top prospect has turned heads down in the minors this year
These three aren't the only young guys for Boston fans to be excited about. Recently, guys like
Jhostynxon Garcia and Payton Tolle have been talked about at length. This is because both at least have an outside shot at the big leagues in 2025. Garcia has been crushing the ball at Triple-A and also has been getting looks at first base. But, the outfield is full and Boston just got Nathaniel Lowe. Tolle was called up to Triple-A and is more likely for next year, but there also has been speculation about him helping in the bullpen down the stretch.
Both have been talked about a lot, but neither are actually Boston's No. 1 prospect right now. That title belongs to 19-year-old infielder Franklin Arias.
He's played 96 games so far this season and is slashing .280/.333/.388 with six home runs, 54 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 23 doubles. With the Class-A Salem Red Sox, he slashed .346/.407/.397 in 19 games before being called up to the High-A Greenville Drive. In Greenville, he has slashed .263/.315/.386 with six homers and 45 RBIs in 77 games.
Boston seemingly can't miss down in the minors right now. Arias looks like a potential future star, but he's not projected to make his big league debut until 2027, per MLB.com. It's early to know what the Red Sox's infield will look like at that point, but there's another exciting prospect for Boston fans to follow closely even with the "Big 3" moving up.
