Red Sox Open Door For Unexpected Tanner Houck Decision
The Boston Red Sox are going to have to make some decisions for the starting rotation in the near future.
Right now, the Red Sox’s starting rotation features Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts have filled in the fifth spot. Tanner Houck is currently on the Injured List right now and on a rehab assignment in the minors.
Boston also has Kyle Harrison working his was up to the big leagues.
The All-Star break is coming up and shortly afterward the Red Sox will have to make some sort of decision. Manager Alex Cora talked about Houck specifically and the upcoming decision.
"Alex Cora was asked if the Red Sox will plug Tanner Houck right back into the rotation when he's good to go," MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared. "We have to make decisions," Cora replied. Asked if they would consider him as a reliever, Cora replied, "We haven't talked about that one."
That's certainly not a commitment by any means. It's going to be interesting to see how the Red Sox handle the rotation moving forward as Houck and eventually Harrison get back into the mix. Boston is hot right now. Will the club bring Houck back into the rotation? Or attempt to put him in the bullpen? Right now, the most likely option seems like the rotation, but who would be bumped out? There certainly are decisions coming in the near future.
