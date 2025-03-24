Red Sox Opening Day Roster Will Leave Off At Least 1 Hurler
The Boston Red Sox big league roster is coming together.
Boston already has made some tough decisions, including reportedly including Kristian Campbell on the team's Opening Day roster. Nothing is official right now and likely won't be until shortly before the kicks off the new season on March 27th.
The Red Sox still have more decisions to make, though. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared Sean Newcomb, Cooper Criswell, Zack Kelly, Greg Weissert, and Brennan Bernardino are fighting for four spots.
"As we wrote last night: The Campbell news means the Red Sox are set — barring a late change — when it comes to their position player mix," Cotillo said. "They have five pitchers in the mix for four spots on the OD roster (Newcomb, Criswell, Kelly, Weissert, Bernardino)."
The Red Sox have a good problem to have. Boston is loaded heading into the 2025 Major League Baseball season. Boston has more talent than the number of spots it has on the roster. The Red Sox's reported decision to keep Campbell on the big league roster was a huge one. It's not the end of the road, though. We are just three days from Opening Day. Boston has more work to do.
Boston will begin the 2025 season with more expectations than it has had in years. It will take on the Texas Rangers on March 27th on the road. It will begin what could be the most exciting season for Boston in years.
