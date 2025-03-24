Who Is Kristian Campbell? Why Red Sox Phenom Is Talk Of Boston
The Boston Red Sox reportedly have told 22-year-old prospect Kristian Campbell that he will be on the team's Opening Day roster when the real action kicks off on March 27th against the Texas Rangers.
Over the last few weeks, rumors have been pointing to this news. But, reports surfaced on Sunday night that the team made the decision. So, who is Kristian Campbell? He is a 22-year-old who can play all over the field with the most likely outcome being that he will be the team's everyday second baseman. He's seen time in the outfield as well throughout camp.
He was born in Chattanooga, TN but played high school and college baseball in Georgia. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Georgia Institute of Technology.
Campbell made his professional debut shortly after being drafted in 2023 with the Florida Complex League Red Sox and High-A Greenville Drive. Overall, he slashed .309/.441/.471 with one homer, five RBIs, three stolen bases, and four doubles in 222 games.
The 2024 season is when his stock rose the highest. He began the season with the High-A Greenville Drive, but shot up through the system with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Overall, he appeared in 115 games in his first full professional season and slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and 32 doubles. Now, he's going to be making the jump to the big leagues.
He's the first of the "Big 3" to make the big leagues with himself, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer but won't be the last. He's the Red Sox's No. 2-ranked prospect behind Anthony and the No. 7 prospect in baseball overall.
Welcome to The Show!
