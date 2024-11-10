Red Sox Outrageous Proposed Trade Swaps Two White Sox All-Stars For Prospect Haul
Will the Boston Red Sox make a blockbuster trade this winter?
Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is under the microscope this winter. The Red Sox have obvious potential, but also a few big holes. If Breslow acts decisively and fixes those holes, the Red Sox could easily be playoff bound.
Sometimes, no trade proposal seems too outlandish if it helps the Red Sox get what they need. But one recent proposal involving a package of two All-Stars certainly puts that theory to the test.
Bleacher Report's "Walk Off" account on X posted a hypothetical trade that would send Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to Boston in the same package.
In return, the Red Sox would give up number-one prospect Roman Anthony and fellow prospects Franklin Arias and David Sandlin. And no sooner than when Anthony's name leaves White Sox general manager Chris Getz's mouth should Breslow hang up the phone.
Sure, there's the necessary disclaimer that hugging prospects often prevents necessary trades from happening. But Anthony isn't just any prospect. His future value already looks higher than Robert's, and he's six years younger without the expensive contract.
Acquiring Crochet is a worthwhile objective for the Red Sox this winter, but there's no reason to attach Robert to the deal after the brutal year he just had. And with all the other young position players the Red Sox have to move, there's no reason Anthony should be under trade consideration.
It's good to think outside the box, and the Red Sox should be exploring every corner of the trade market this winter. But Breslow should be as firm on this point as possible: Roman Anthony isn't going anywhere.
