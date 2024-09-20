Red Sox, Patriots Losses On Same Day Lead To Brutal Trolling From Celtics Announcer
Thursday was a brutal day for fans of New England sports.
Just after the Boston Red Sox took a 2-0 loss to the division rival Tampa Bay Rays, dropping below .500 on the season while recording just one hit, the New England Patriots took the field against their own division rival, the New York Jets, and received a 24-3 beatdown.
Boston has been the city of championships in the 21st century, and the Red Sox and Patriots have been the primary sources of success. The Red Sox have four World Series wins, one more than any other Major League Baseball team, and the Patriots have six Super Bowls, double the count of any other NFL team.
Amid the humiliation of Thursday's double defeat, the voice of the region's current crown jewel took some shots at the two struggling franchises. Boston Celtics radio announcer Sean Grande had harsh words for both the Red Sox and Patriots as the latter's loss was winding down a long night of losing.
“The Red Sox and Patriots tonight have combined for 81 yards and one hit,” Grande said on X. “2018 feels like a long time ago.”
2018 was a magical year for both the Red Sox and Patriots. The Red Sox won 108 regular season games and went 11-3 in the playoffs, while the Patriots stunned Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship before winning ring number six against the Los Angeles Rams.
Since then, though, things have cratered for both franchises. The Red Sox have just one playoff appearance since 2018, while the Patriots lost Tom Brady, drafted Mac Jones, suffered their worst season since 1992, then let Bill Belichick walk away.
Grande's Celtics won their second championship this century this season, bringing the total for the New England region up to 13 when factoring in the Boston Bruins' lone Stanley Cup win in 2011.
If there's any saving grace, both the Red Sox and Patriots have exciting young talent on the way (are Roman Anthony and Drake Maye gonna be best friends?). But all in all, the state of both teams is pretty rough right now, and as Grande shows, there's no need to sugarcoat it.
