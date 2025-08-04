Red Sox Phenom May Debut In MLB This Season After Latest Promotion News
The 2025 season is quickly becoming the season of Payton Tolle in the Boston Red Sox farm system.
Tolle, the Red Sox's second-round pick in the 2024 draft, has pitched like he deserved to go No. 1 overall. He's striking out 13.9 batters per nine innings so far while tallying a 2.93 ERA in 17 appearances between High-A and Double-A.
Still, Tolle made his professional debut only this year, so it looked early on as if there was no chance Red Sox fans would see him at Fenway Park any sooner than 2026. Now, it looks as though we need to rethink that calculus.
On Sunday night, Tolle was reportedly promoted to Triple-A Worcester, his second promotion in just over a month. He's on the doorstep of the big leagues after only 27 innings pitched since his last promotion.
Beyond the Monster's Andrew Parker was the first to report the news of the promotion.
Because the Red Sox promoted Tolle after only a month at Double-A, one naturally has to wonder if the same could come into play after another month. Especially, that is, because his outings began getting shorter during his time with Portland.
The Red Sox seemingly needed high-leverage relief pitching help at the trade deadline, but didn't get it. Might that mean Tolle is a candidate to debut this season? It sure seems like at least a possibility, if not the most likely scenario at this point.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow also strongly hinted that Boston's "internal depth" could come into play for the pitching staff when speaking on the team's lackluster trade deadline haul, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.
There's a fairly prominent history of top pitching prospects making their debuts out of the bullpen late in the season, ranging from Red Sox World Series hero David Price with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2008 to current Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. And both of those pitchers were drafted earlier that summer, so Tolle has had more seasoning comparatively.
If Tolle continues to dominate Triple-A hitters, which he did at Double-A almost more efficiently than he did in High-A, there would seem to be a great chance he comes up to Boston to work out of the bullpen for the September stretch run.