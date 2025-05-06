Inside The Red Sox

Did Red Sox's Brand New City Connect Jerseys Just Leak?

The Red Sox have some new jerseys coming...

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox haven't rocked their new City Connect jerseys in a game yet this season, but there was a lot of buzz on social media on Monday about potential leaks of the jerseys.

As of writing, nothing has been officially confirmed about the jerseys. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy spoke about the City Connect jerseys on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast and said they would be "controversial."

"I can tell you that they will be controversial,” Kennedy said. “And I think you’re on the right track in terms of the color scheme that you mentioned...There might be a theme with a certain wall in left field...

"I always have to remind people like my dad and others, these uniforms are not for you,” Kennedy said. “They are for the players and for the next generation of fans."

There's been some buzz about the potential jerseys throughout the season so far and some images even have popped up on social media. This was the case on Monday.

These images are in line with other leaks that have popped up throughout the season so far. The Red Sox haven't commented on these images as of writing, but fans certainly have weighed in with a wide range of opinions already. Kennedy noted that the jerseys would have some ties to the Green Monster and these leaks certainly seem to follow that idea. Are these the real ones, though? We should get some sort of anouncement in the not-so-distant future.

Published
Patrick McAvoy
