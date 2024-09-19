Red Sox Pitcher Predicted To Leave Boston After Failed Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly were busy ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston was right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot around the trade deadline. It seemed like the Red Sox were going to make a run at a playoff spot. They were red-hot at the time and seemed to be in a good spot and added some bullpen help ahead of the deadline.
One move the Red Sox made was a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for veteran hurler Luis García. Unfortunately, the trade hasn't worked for García or the Red Sox.
García shined with the Angels this season and had a 3.71 ERA across 45 appearances. Since joining the Red Sox, he has appeared in 11 games and has a 10.32 ERA.
The veteran righty is set to enter free agency this winter, and FanSided's Cody Williams predicted that he will not be back in Boston in 2025.
"Plenty of Red Sox fans were critical of Craig Breslow's first trade deadline, even if they were delighted to see some sort of activity, which had been missing in the Chaim Bloom era," Williams said. "However, it would've been nice if those additions had paid off, specifically when you look at a player like Luis Garcia, who was brought in from the Angels to bolster a shaky bullpen...
"To give Breslow some credit here, there's no way anyone could've seen that type of performance coming after Garcia had a 3.71 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with the Angels over 45 outings this year. However, that performance with Boston is more than enough to play his way off of the 2025 roster and, hopefully, completely out of the picture. The bullpen should be a heavy focus for the Red Sox this offseason in free agency, the trade market, and even getting more looks at the likes of Zach Penrod and Luis Guerrero."
García could end up only spending a short stint in Boston.
